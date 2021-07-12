Global News Morning Saskatoon July 12 2021 10:08am 04:42 Family Road Trip Tips Many families have been hitting the road, checking out everything Saskatchewan has to offer. Parenting expert Ms.Maureen Dennis joined Global News Morning with some road trip tips. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8020856/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8020856/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?