Global News Morning Saskatoon July 12 2021 9:47am 03:23 Update with Police Chief Troy Cooper Organizations across Saskatchewan are preparing for changes after COVID-19 restrictions lifted Sunday. Saskatoon Police Chief Troy Cooper joined Global News Morning with more on what this means for frontline officers. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8020759/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8020759/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?