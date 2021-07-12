Menu

Global News Morning Saskatoon
July 12 2021 9:47am
03:23

Update with Police Chief Troy Cooper

Organizations across Saskatchewan are preparing for changes after COVID-19 restrictions lifted Sunday. Saskatoon Police Chief Troy Cooper joined Global News Morning with more on what this means for frontline officers.

