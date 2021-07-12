Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
July 12 2021 8:09am
04:43

Relaxed Covid Rules

What should we expect with relaxed Covid rules? Is it too soon? The lambda variant is in Canada, is it worrisome? Global’s Laura Casella asks an epidemiologist to weigh in.

