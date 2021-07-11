Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 10 Weekend Regina
July 11 2021 7:32pm
01:52

COVID-19 health restrictions lifted: Fans return to stands in Saskatchewan.

Following a 16 month hiatus fans can now return to the stands at live sporting events with little to no restrictions beginning Sunday July 11th.

Advertisement

Video Home