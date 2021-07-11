Menu

Global News at 10 Regina
July 11 2021 7:23pm
01:47

Sask. nightlife industry finally able to offer full experience, but uncertainty remains

One Regina bar owner expects it to take at least four years to recover the losses he’s suffered during the pandemic, a rebound that banks on people once again embracing nightlife.

