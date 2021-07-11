Ask An Expert July 11 2021 12:57pm 04:50 Ask an Expert: climate change anxiety Jonny Morris, Canadian Mental Health Association, BC Division, shares tips on how to manage any stresses you might be feeling because of the BC wildfires and climate emergency. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8019499/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8019499/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?