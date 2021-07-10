Menu

July 10 2021 3:52pm
Colt saved by dog in Tappen, B.C.

A late-night scare in Tappen turned one dog into a hero. Sydney Morton introduces us to Marie Hurley and her life-saving pup, Toffee to find out what made this dog leap into action.

