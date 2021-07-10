Menu

Global News Morning BC
July 10 2021 1:16pm
04:34

More coyote attacks in Stanley Park

Nadia Xenakis of the Stanley Park Ecology Society talks about the latest coyote attack in Stanley Park and what measures park-goers can take to avoid conflict with the animals.

