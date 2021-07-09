Menu

July 9 2021 9:03pm
00:44

Celebration of life held for Vancouver Remembrance Day organizer and broadcaster

A celebration of life was held today for Cam Cathcart, the man who for the past 18-years has been the host and the heart of Vancouver’s Remembrance Day ceremony.

