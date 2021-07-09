Menu

Global News at 6 Halifax
July 9 2021 7:20pm
02:04

P.E.I. eliminates mandatory mask rules

Prince Edward Island is easing more COVID-19 restrictions and Atlantic Canadians no longer need to get tested upon entry. As Alicia Draus reports, the island is also the first province in the region to eliminate mandatory mask rules indoors.

