Global News at Noon Edmonton
July 9 2021 2:11pm
01:42

New 40 km/h default speed coming to Edmonton streets Aug. 6

In just under one month, the default speed limit will change on most residential and downtown streets in Edmonton to 40 km/h. Chris Chacon has the details.

