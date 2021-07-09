Menu

Global News Morning Saskatoon
July 9 2021 10:33am
03:41

Rattlers Welcome Back Fans

Gatherings will start to look different as COVID-19 restrictions lift on Sunday. Saskatchewan Rattlers are welcoming fans back to their stands at a home game Monday and joined Global News Morning with more details.

