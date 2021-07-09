Menu

The Morning Show
July 9 2021 10:52am
01:58

What’s Brewing: First African-American winner in Spelling Bee history

What’s Brewing this Friday morning? 14-year-old girl Zaila Avant-garde of Louisiana is the 93rd Scripps National Spelling Bee champion.

