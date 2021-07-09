Global News Morning Saskatoon July 9 2021 10:28am 03:27 Saskatoon Diver Qualifies for Olympics The Olympic games are approaching, and some local athletes will be representing Canada. Saskatoon diver Rylan Wiens joined Global News Morning with more on qualifying for the games and what his upcoming days will look like. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8015719/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8015719/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?