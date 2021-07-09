Menu

Global News Morning Saskatoon
July 9 2021 10:28am
03:27

Saskatoon Diver Qualifies for Olympics

The Olympic games are approaching, and some local athletes will be representing Canada. Saskatoon diver Rylan Wiens joined Global News Morning with more on qualifying for the games and what his upcoming days will look like.

