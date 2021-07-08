Global News Hour at 6 BC July 8 2021 9:43pm 02:14 COVID-19: B.C. reports 59 new case and new guidance for long term care homes Legislative bureau chief Keith Baldrey has more on the COVID-19 related changes when it comes to B.C. long term care homes B.C. reports another 59 COVID cases, first new death in three days REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8015053/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8015053/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?