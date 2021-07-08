Menu

July 8 2021 8:16pm
01:12

Flair airlines announces expansion

A Canadian airline is expanding to offer low fare flights to the U.S. While multiple Canadian cities will have direct routes, none have been announced out of Edmonton yet. Sarah Komadina has more.

