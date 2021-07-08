Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada
July 8 2021 5:03pm
01:49

Halifax has first walk-in clinic for second dose COVID-19 vaccinations

The Halifax Convention Centre had its first walk-in clinic for second doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine for people aged 35 and older. Amber Fryday has more.

Advertisement

Video Home