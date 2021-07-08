Menu

Lake Manitoba
July 8 2021 11:32am
04:01

St. Laurent beach goers frustrated by beach fees

A group of residents in the RM of St. Laurent is fighting back against a new bylaw, charging visitors an entry fee at the local beach.
Resident Ainslie Martin shares her concerns about the changes.

