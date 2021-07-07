Menu

Global News at 10 Saskatoon
July 7 2021 8:13pm
01:53

Monument honouring Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls unveiled in Prince Albert

A new monument to honour survivors and victims was unveiled along the riverbank Wednesday, a lasting reminder of missing and murdered indigenous women and girls in the province.

