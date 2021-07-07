Menu

Canada
July 7 2021 5:25pm
02:12

COVID-19 outbreak at KGH climbs to 12 cases

KFLA Public Health are reporting three new COVID-19 cases linked to the outbreak at Kingston General Hospital. This brings the total active case count to 12.

