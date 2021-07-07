Menu

Education
July 7 2021 4:30pm
01:54

Province pushes for youth vaccinations ahead of school year

The province’s top doctor is calling for youth to get their vaccinations ahead of the school year. Brittany Rosen has more on how the region is preparing for students’ return to the classroom.

