Global News Hour at 6 BC
July 7 2021 4:13pm
00:48

Gabriel Klien to serve at least 16 years in prison

Convicted killer Gabriel Klein will spend at least 16 years behind bars before being eligible to apply for parole in the November 2016 death of 13-year-old Letisha Reimer.

