Global News Morning BC
July 7 2021 11:05am
07:11

B.C.’s wildfire response comes under attack

Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth provides an update on the wildfire situation around the province and discusses why his government hasn’t yet called a wildfire state of emergency

