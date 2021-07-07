Menu

Global News Morning Saskatoon
July 7 2021 10:59am
02:31

Wildfires in Saskatchewan

Wildfires continue to impact the province. Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency’s Steve Roberts joined Global News Morning with more on the fires we’ve seen so far this summer and if it’s normal activity for this time of year.

