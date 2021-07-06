Menu

Global News at Noon Toronto
July 6 2021 12:32pm
02:14

Resident of Burlington long-term care home passes away amid Delta variant outbreak

Schlegal Villages, a long-term care home in Burlington, reported the death of a resident after an outbreak of the Delta variant. Kamil Karamali has more.

