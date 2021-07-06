Menu

Global News Morning Edmonton
July 6 2021 11:42am
04:49

Legal Aid Alberta honours duty councillors

Duty council lawyers are often thought of as the ‘unsung heroes’ of the justice system. Legal Aid Alberta’s Andrew Holko explains what their role entails and a plan to honour them.

