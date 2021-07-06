Global News Morning Edmonton July 6 2021 11:42am 04:49 Legal Aid Alberta honours duty councillors Duty council lawyers are often thought of as the ‘unsung heroes’ of the justice system. Legal Aid Alberta’s Andrew Holko explains what their role entails and a plan to honour them. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8006139/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8006139/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?