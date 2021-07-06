Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning BC
July 6 2021 11:09am
03:29

Fire protection in First Nations communities

Wayne Schnitzler of the First Nations Emergency Services Society of BC discusses fire protection and prevention measures in Indigenous communities.

Advertisement

Video Home