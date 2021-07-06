The Morning Show July 6 2021 10:41am 05:49 Lana Button opens up about her new book ‘Tough Like Mum’ Children’s author Lana Button stops by The Morning Show to share her new book ‘Tough Like Mum’ and why it’s important for parents to show vulnerability and ask for help. REPORT AN ERROR <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8005894/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8005894/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?