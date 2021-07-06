Menu

Emergency Disaster Services
July 6 2021 9:21am
04:04

Global Give Back: The Salvation Army

In this edition of the Global Give Back, Kahla Evans catches up with the folks at The Salvation Army to learn more about how the organization is helping the city’s most vulnerable throughout the hot summer months.

