Global News Morning Halifax July 6 2021 6:15am 05:46 NSGEU President on health care worker negotiations in Nova Scotia We check in Jason MacLean, President of NSGEU, to give us the latest on negotiations between 7500 health care workers and the province, IWK Health Centre, and NS Health.