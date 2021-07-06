Menu

Global News Morning Halifax
July 6 2021 6:15am
05:46

NSGEU President on health care worker negotiations in Nova Scotia

We check in Jason MacLean, President of NSGEU, to give us the latest on negotiations between 7500 health care workers and the province, IWK Health Centre, and NS Health.

