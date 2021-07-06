Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News at 11 BC
July 6 2021 1:26am
02:25

Crews continue the firefight while awaiting support from out of province

Firefighters are making progress in some areas of the firefight, but new fires are constantly popping up. As Catherine Urquhart reports, out-of-province support is on its way.

Advertisement

Video Home