Global News Hour at 6 BC
July 5 2021 9:40pm
16:28

Global News Hour at 6: July 5

In the July 5 edition of the News Hour at 6: The battle to save lives and property. Reinforcements arrive as new wildfires spark up around BC.
Resort operator desperate for information, as customers flee.

