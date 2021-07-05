Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Hour at 6 BC
July 5 2021 9:43pm
03:29

B.C. couple warns about door-to-door sales after roofing repair nightmare

A Vancouver couple is warning the public about door-to-door sales people after getting caught in a roofing repair nightmare. Consumer Matters reporter Anne Drewa has more.

Advertisement

Video Home