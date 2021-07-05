BC1 July 5 2021 9:02pm 00:36 Piles of trash left on Vancouver’s Wreck Beach With the combination of the hot weather and the end of pandemic restrictions, people have been flocking to Vancouver’s Wreck Beach but many of them aren’t bothering the pack out their trash. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8004987/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8004987/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?