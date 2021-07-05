Menu

July 5 2021 2:51pm
03:00

Manitoba looking at ‘hopeful’ summer, but top doctor advises caution

Manitoba’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brent Roussin said with the COVID-19 vaccine rollout ahead of their August weekend target, they were looking at a “hopeful Manitoba summer,” but with spread of the Delta and other variants in some jurisdictions, people should still be cautious and remember the virus is still circulating. He added going forward though he expects them to move from public health orders to recommendations.

