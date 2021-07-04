Global News Morning Edmonton July 4 2021 2:29pm 05:32 Petit Chablis wine month in Edmonton Some independent wine shops and restaurants in Edmonton are once again running a campaign for one of the most famous white wines in the world. Gurvinder Bhatia shares details about ‘Petit Chablis’ wine. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8001988/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8001988/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?