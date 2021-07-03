Global News Hour at 6 BC July 3 2021 9:42pm 02:13 B.C. Wildfire Service awaiting additional resources from back east There are more evacuations in B.C.’s Interior as crews battle more than 175 wildfires around the province. Kristen Robinson reports on the firefight. <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8001348/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/8001348/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?