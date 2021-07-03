Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
July 3 2021 9:42pm
02:13

B.C. Wildfire Service awaiting additional resources from back east

There are more evacuations in B.C.’s Interior as crews battle more than 175 wildfires around the province. Kristen Robinson reports on the firefight.

