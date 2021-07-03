Menu

Global News Morning BC
July 3 2021 2:08pm
03:06

Book club for kids launches for the summer

Stephanie Usher, Provincial Co-ordinator at the B.C. Summer Reading Club, shares details of how families can get involved in this year’s program.

