Dr. Michael J Fox
July 2 2021 5:46pm
02:46

‘Am I the only one that looks like Dumbledore?’: Michael J. Fox receives SFU honorary degree

Burnaby-raised actor and Parkinson’s advocate Michael J. Fox addresses the class of 2021 as he receives Simon Fraser University’s highest honour.

