Global News at 10 Regina July 1 2021 8:19pm 01:44 People using Canada Day for reconciliation at Saskatoon park It’s a very different Canada Day in Saskatchewan. There were no large celebrations, only observations under the shadow of the residential schools tragedy. People using Canada Day for reconciliation at Saskatoon park <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7997094/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7997094/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?