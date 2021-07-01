Menu

BC Fire
July 1 2021 5:31pm
01:34

Premier’s messages to British Columbian’s on Canada Day

Speaking at Thursday’s wildfire briefing, Premier John Horgan shares this message with British Columbians about the challenges we face in our history and care for each other.

