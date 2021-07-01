Montrealers march on Canada Day to call on country to reflect on history with Indigenous people
Canada Day celebrations looked a little different in Montreal and around the country on Thursday. In light of the recent remains of hundreds of children found buried in mass graves on the grounds of residential schools across the country, Montrealers took to the streets to march in honour of those children’s lives. As Tim Sargeant reports, people are calling on the country to use this moment to reflect on Canada’s history with the Indigenous.