Canada

Thousands of people in Montreal march in honour of Indigenous children on Canada Day

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 1, 2021 6:25 pm
Click to play video: 'Montrealers march on Canada Day to call on country to reflect on history with Indigenous people' Montrealers march on Canada Day to call on country to reflect on history with Indigenous people
WATCH: Montrealers march on Canada Day to call on country to reflect on history with Indigenous people

Thousands of people gathered at Jeanne-Mance Park in Montreal on Thursday, Canada Day, to honour the memory of more than 1,000 Indigenous children whose remains have been found in the last few weeks on the grounds of former residential schools across the country.

Indigenous and non-Indigenous people came dressed in orange sweaters — the symbolic colour of support to honour the young lives lost.

A convoy of cars from the Mohawk community of Kanesatake made their way to Montreal to join the march, which ended downtown.

People attach a banner to the plinth where the statue of John A MacDonald once stood during a gathering and march to honour Indigenous children, denounce genocide and demand justice for residential school victims in Montreal, Thursday, July 1, 2021. View image in gallery mode
People attach a banner to the plinth where the statue of John A MacDonald once stood during a gathering and march to honour Indigenous children, denounce genocide and demand justice for residential school victims in Montreal, Thursday, July 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Nakuset, director of the Native Women’s Shelter in Montreal and organizer of the event, called on non-Indigenous people to “pressure the government to fulfill the promises made by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission.”

She that “scanning residential school sites was part of the deal, and Justin Trudeau said he would,” noting that even today, Indigenous people are overrepresented in the homeless community and in prisons.

Nakuset, centre, executive director of the native women's shelter of Montreal holds a microphone for drummers during a gathering and march to honour Indigenous children, denounce genocide and demand justice for residential school victims in Montreal, Thursday, July 1, 2021. View image in gallery mode
Nakuset, centre, executive director of the native women's shelter of Montreal holds a microphone for drummers during a gathering and march to honour Indigenous children, denounce genocide and demand justice for residential school victims in Montreal, Thursday, July 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
A woman is consoled during a gathering and march to honour Indigenous children, denounce genocide and demand justice for residential school victims in Montreal, Thursday, July 1, 2021. View image in gallery mode
A woman is consoled during a gathering and march to honour Indigenous children, denounce genocide and demand justice for residential school victims in Montreal, Thursday, July 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

“In the future, we should recognize the damage done to Indigenous peoples on Canada Day,” she added.

On Thursday, Justin Trudeau called on Canadiens to “reflect on the historic shortcomings of our country and the injustices that persist against Indigenous peoples.”

Click to play video: '‘No pride in genocide’: Anti-Canada Day rally held in Ottawa' ‘No pride in genocide’: Anti-Canada Day rally held in Ottawa
© 2021 The Canadian Press
