Global News Hour at 6 BC
June 30 2021 9:16pm
02:02

Scathing report of discrimination and racism at Royal BC Museum

A scathing new report into racism and discrimination at the Royal BC Museum follows an investigation and staff survey. Museum leadership is now promising change.Kylie Stanton reports.

