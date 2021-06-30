National Chief Bellegarde comments on residential school unmarked graves discovery near B.C.
Assembly of First Nations National Chief Perry Bellegarde addressed the recent discovery of 182 unmarked graves at the site of a residential school in Cranbrook, B.C. on Wednesday, saying “this is a validation of what the survivors have been saying: that there are unmarked graves and that there has been death in these institutions.” Bellegarde added that all sites across Canada “need to be investigated properly.”