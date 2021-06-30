Menu

Fire
June 30 2021 12:47pm
Catholic church in Morinville destroyed by fire

St. Jean Baptiste Parish church in Morinville, Alta., north of Edmonton, was destroyed in a fire early Wednesday morning.

