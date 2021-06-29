Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
June 29 2021 9:13pm
02:00

Possible heat-related deaths soar during B.C. heat wave

B.C.’s unprecedented June heat wave has taken a deadly turn, with a number of cities recording a shocking number of possibly heat-related deaths. Emad Agahi reports.

