Global News Hour at 6 BC June 29 2021 9:13pm 02:00 Possible heat-related deaths soar during B.C. heat wave B.C.’s unprecedented June heat wave has taken a deadly turn, with a number of cities recording a shocking number of possibly heat-related deaths. Emad Agahi reports. More than 25 people have died in 24 hours in Burnaby, many due to heat, police say <iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7991759/" width="670" height="372" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe> <style>.gn-embed-wrapper{position:relative;max-width:100%;padding-bottom:56.25%;overflow:hidden;box-sizing:content-box;}.gn-embed-wrapper iframe{position:absolute;top:0;left:0;width:100%;height:100%;}</style><div class="gn-embed-wrapper"><iframe src="https://globalnews.ca/video/embed/7991759/" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen scrolling="no" title="Iframe contains video URL"></iframe></div> Responsive site?