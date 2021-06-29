Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
June 29 2021 8:26pm
01:55

Return to travel tips from YVR

With step 3 of B.C.’s reopening on July 1st marking a return to Canadian travel, Vancouver International Aiport is reminding travellers that many pandemic protocols are still in effect. Ted Chernecki reports.

