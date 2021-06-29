Menu

Global News at Noon BC
June 29 2021 3:41pm
02:20

B.C. health officials expected to announce move to Step 3

B.C. health officials are expected to announce a move to Step 3 of the province’s reopening plan today. Legislative bureau chief Keith Baldrey has the details of what to expect.

