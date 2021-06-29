Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
June 29 2021 9:32am
04:49

Joey Elias’ Canada Day Celebration

Funny man Joey Elias joins Global’s Laura Casella to talk about his first live comedy show coming out of the pandemic.

